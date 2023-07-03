Visit the New NIH Virtual Tour

Posted on July 3rd, 2023 by Lawrence Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D.

Happy Fourth of July! Before everyone heads out to celebrate the holiday with their family and friends, I want to share this brief video with you. It’s an introduction to the brand-new NIH Virtual Tour that’s now available on our website. When time permits, I encourage everyone to take the full tour of our Bethesda, MD, main campus and explore this great institution of science, technological innovation, and, above all, hope.

Among the virtual tour’s many features is an interactive, aerial map of the 32 buildings on our Bethesda campus. By clicking on a highlighted building, you can explore an impressive multimedia gallery of photos, video clips, and other resources. The tour will allow you to learn more about NIH and the ways in which we help people live longer and healthier lives.

You also can learn more about NIH’s 27 Institutes and Centers, including the NIH Clinical Center and 20 other in-depth tour stops—from research labs to patient rooms—and hear directly from some of our impressive researchers, leaders, and patients. For example, you can learn about chronic pain research from a lab in the NIH Clinical Center or see the largest zebrafish facility in the world, housed in Building 6.

What I like most about the virtual tour is that it captures what makes NIH so special—the many amazing people who collaborate every day to discover ways to solve seemingly intractable research problems. I admire their commitment to follow the science wherever it may lead.

In fact, from its humble beginnings in a one-room laboratory in 1887, NIH has become the world’s largest funder of medical research, whether that’s mobilizing to combat a deadly pandemic or strategizing to help people with a rare disorder find answers.

Not only does NIH conduct groundbreaking research in its own labs and clinics, it also supports much of the medical research conducted at universities and institutions in your states and local communities. Whether in Bethesda or beyond the Beltway, this national research effort will continue to yield the needed understanding to turn discovery into better health, helping more people to flourish and lead fully productive lives, now and in the generations to come.

That’s certainly something we can all celebrate this holiday, the 247th birthday of our great nation that I’m so honored to serve. Have a great, but safe, Fourth of July, and I’ll see you back here soon to share another blog post and another story of NIH-supported research progress.

Links:

Virtual Tour (NIH)

Visitor Information (NIH)

The Office of NIH History & Stetten Museum (NIH)