NIH Director's Blog

Repeated hits to the head—whether from boxing, playing American football or experiencing other repetitive head injuries—can increase someone’s risk of developing a serious neurodegenerative condition called chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Unfortunately, CTE can only be diagnosed definitively after death during an autopsy of the brain, making it a challenging condition...
Repeated hits to the head—whether from boxing, playing American football or experiencing other repetitive head injuries—can increase someone’s risk of developing a serious neurodegenerative condition called chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Unfortunately, CTE can only be diagnosed definitively after death during an autopsy of the brain, making it a challenging condition to study and treat. The condition is characterized by tau protein building up in the brain and causes a wide range of problems in thinking, understanding, impulse control, and more. Recent NIH-funded research shows that, alarmingly, even young, amateur players of contact and collision sports can have CTE, underscoring the urgency of finding ways to understand, diagnose, and treat CTE.
New findings just published in the journal Neurology show that increased presence of certain brain lesions that are visible on MRI scans may be related to other brain changes in former football players. The study describes a new way to capture and analyze the long-term impacts of repeated head injuries, which could have implications for understanding signs of CTE.
Before joining NIH, I conducted research on how inflammation drives colon cancer. I eventually led a trial to see if certain anti-inflammatory drugs could prevent the colon polyps that can can turn into cancer. The drugs worked; however, they also increased the risk of strokes and heart attacks, so they were not safe for people at high risk of cardiovascular disease.
The trial gave us valuable insight about the risks of these drugs and serves as an example of how clinicians and researchers must consider the needs of the whole patient rather than focusing on one organ system or disease. We have to recognize how certain interventions might improve one health issue but exacerbate another. This is especially important in adult survivors of childhood cancer. We know this population—about 500,000 people living in the U.S. according to 2020 estimates from the National Cancer Institute—faces an increased risk of developing chronic health conditions, including diabetes.
Nearly 35 million people in communities all across the U.S. have type 2 diabetes (T2D), putting them at increased risk for a wide range of serious health complications, including vision loss, kidney failure, heart disease, stroke, and premature death. While we know a lot about the lifestyle and genetic factors that influence diabetes risk and steps that can help prevent or control it, there’s still a lot to learn about the precise early events in the body that drive this disease.
When you have T2D, the insulin-producing beta cells in your pancreas don’t release insulin in the way that they should. As a result, blood sugar doesn’t enter your cells, and its levels in the bloodstream go up. What’s less clear is exactly what happens to cause beta cells and the cell clusters where they’re found (called islets) to malfunction in the first place. However, I’m encouraged by some new NIH-supported research in Nature that used various large datasets to identify key signatures of islet dysfunction in people with T2D.
Greetings, blog readers! I’m Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, and I’m honored to be serving as the 17th Director of the National Institutes of Health. I’m excited to continue the NIH Director’s Blog to share with you the exciting discoveries and fascinating research conducted here at NIH and at the organizations we support in the U.S. and around the world. But before we start diving into the latest advances, I wanted to share a bit about myself and what I’m looking forward to as NIH Director.