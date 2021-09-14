Breakthrough Infections in Vaccinated People Less Likely to Cause ‘Long COVID’
Posted on by Dr. Francis Collins
There’s no question that vaccines are making a tremendous difference in protecting individuals and whole communities against infection and severe illness from SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. And now, there’s yet another reason to get the vaccine: in the event of a breakthrough infection, people who are fully vaccinated also are substantially less likely to develop Long COVID Syndrome, which causes brain fog, muscle pain, fatigue, and a constellation of other debilitating symptoms that can last for months after recovery from an initial infection.
These important findings published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases are the latest from the COVID Symptom Study [1]. This study allows everyday citizens in the United Kingdom to download a smartphone app and self-report data on their infection, symptoms, and vaccination status over a long period of time.
Previously, the study found that 1 in 20 people in the U.K. who got COVID-19 battled Long COVID symptoms for eight weeks or more. But this work was done before vaccines were widely available. What about the risk among those who got COVID-19 for the first time as a breakthrough infection after receiving a double dose of any of the three COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca) authorized for use in the U.K.?
To answer that question, Claire Steves, King’s College, London, and colleagues looked to frequent users of the COVID Symptom Study app on their smartphones. In its new work, Steves’ team was interested in analyzing data submitted by folks who’d logged their symptoms, test results, and vaccination status between December 9, 2020, and July 4, 2021. The team found there were more than 1.2 million adults who’d received a first dose of vaccine and nearly 1 million who were fully vaccinated during this period.
The data show that only 0.2 percent of those who were fully vaccinated later tested positive for COVID-19. While accounting for differences in age, sex, and other risk factors, the researchers found that fully vaccinated individuals who developed breakthrough infections were about half (49 percent) as likely as unvaccinated people to report symptoms of Long COVID Syndrome lasting at least four weeks after infection.
The most common symptoms were similar in vaccinated and unvaccinated adults with COVID-19, and included loss of smell, cough, fever, headaches, and fatigue. However, all of these symptoms were milder and less frequently reported among the vaccinated as compared to the unvaccinated.
Vaccinated people who became infected were also more likely than the unvaccinated to be asymptomatic. And, if they did develop symptoms, they were half as likely to report multiple symptoms in the first week of illness. Another vaccination benefit was that people with a breakthrough infection were about a third as likely to report any severe symptoms. They also were more than 70 percent less likely to require hospitalization.
We still have a lot to learn about Long COVID, and, to get the answers, NIH has launched the RECOVER Initiative. The initiative will study tens of thousands of COVID-19 survivors to understand why many individuals don’t recover as quickly as expected, and what might be the cause, prevention, and treatment for Long COVID.
In the meantime, these latest findings offer the encouraging news that help is already here in the form of vaccines, which provide a very effective way to protect against COVID-19 and greatly reduce the odds of Long COVID if you do get sick. So, if you haven’t done so already, make a plan to protect your own health and help end this pandemic by getting yourself fully vaccinated. Vaccines are free and available near to you—just go to vaccines.gov or text your zip code to 438829.
Reference:
[1] Risk factors and disease profile of post-vaccination SARS-CoV-2 infection in UK users of the COVID Symptom Study app: a prospective, community-based, nested, case-control study. Antonelli M, Penfold RS, Merino J, Sudre CH, Molteni E, Berry S, Canas LS, Graham MS, Klaser K, Modat M, Murray B, Kerfoot E, Chen L, Deng J, Österdahl MF, Cheetham NJ, Drew DA, Nguyen LH, Pujol JC, Hu C, Selvachandran S, Polidori L, May A, Wolf J, Chan AT, Hammers A, Duncan EL, Spector TD, Ourselin S, Steves CJ. Lancet Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 1:S1473-3099(21)00460-6.
Links:
COVID-19 Research (NIH)
Claire Steves (King’s College London, United Kingdom)
I was fully vaccinated with Pfizer by February 1 being in the medical field. I contracted a breakthrough case Aug 26 and made it through without hospitalization. So incredibly thankful for vaccine but now enduring debilitating fatigue and shortness of breath. Have not been able to work in almost three weeks. I’m frustrated, sad and concerned. I know this vaccine saved me but now what? I’m still suffering. This delta is brutal. Please get vaccinated it saves lives.
Thank you for this encouraging news. What is the percentage of unvaccinated individuals who develop symptoms of long Covid? This would give context to the statement that the fully vaccinated who develop symptoms are 49% as likely as the unvaccinated to report symptoms of long covid.
See paragraph 3 above. Long covid affects 20% of the unvaccinated who contracted covid.
Regarding the third paragraph above: One in twenty does not = 20% It equals 5%. 2 out of 10 = 20% but 1 out of 20 =5%.
1 in 20 is 5% not 20%.
George, the third paragraph above says 1 in 20, or 5% (not 20%).
The article says SARS CoV2 is the virus which causes Covid 19. This brings up a question I have – why are we calling the illness by a different term than the virus?
Thank you for any information you can give.
The design of this blog is lovely, but unfortunately either the text color or the thinness of font makes it very difficult for older people and people with low vision to read. There is just not enough contrast between the text and the white background. Zooming in only helps so much.
Guessing many of your readers are older. Please consider changing. Thanks.
Thank you for this information. It certainly provides additional sound reasons to be vaccinated. I’m just curious about the statement “people with a breakthrough infection were about a third as likely to report any severe symptoms”. Were the study authors able to determine, from their data, if there were significant differences in which vaccine was most protective against severe symptoms in breakthrough infections? Thank you!
Drawing such concrete conclusions from a study on a non-representative population (self selecting people who chose to use an app to report their symptoms) is absurd and violates basic principles of research. I await studies with a more representative sample: people who do not report their symptoms on an app.
I would like to see more recent delta driven data. This data predating the delta domination could be underestimating the risk of long covid in vaccinated individuals.
Also I would like to see some research data on the “long covid-like” symptoms people who got the vaccine have suffered (paraesthesias, tinnitus, fatigue, brain fog). Who, why and how need looking into so we can tailor risk.
So who’s to get a third covid injection or is that still advisable at this point? Also, why the vaccinated are experiencing breakthrough covid…could it be a possible ” bad batch” of vaccines, not given properly i.e at the right temperature or is it just the way it is like getting the flu when one gets an annual flu vaccine? I’m stumped.
I was fully vaccinated in February ( both shots). 8-06-21 I developed symptoms of COVID diagnosed positive 8-12 and am still coughing, very fatigued and muscle pain which is debilitating. It is now 9-14 . Never hospitalized and I also had an infusion of antibodies.
How does genetics play into the covid impact? Both My son 26 and my other son 13 got Covid, were not vaccinated and had very mild symptoms, however a carpenter I know in early forties and an Inlaw in late forties were both hospitalized and still recovering , thank god. None of them were vaccinated. My Wife and I were vaccinated early in the program and we checked to see if we were carriers during our 13 year old’s case and we were not, even though we were in very close contact with our youngest son before diagnosis and during his quarantine from school.
My husband and I both fully vaccinated with Pfizer, we both got Covid in August, no hospitalization, but had fever for 3 days, cough and body aches.
After Covid, my husband continue with cough. I experienced swollen glands under my armpit and breast, trouble focusing and my head feels heavy in the morning lasting a few hours.
I was vaccinated 4/1/2021 with single dose J&J. I was diagnosed with Covid 7/23/2021. I was fortunate and had a slight case. As of today 9/14/3021 I still have a cough and an odd smell in my nose. It started out as a burning smell and now has totally changed to more of a hair dye smell. Drives me nuts.