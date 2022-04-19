Skip to main content
President Biden Signs Bill Strengthening Research Diversity

On March 18, President Biden signed the John Lewis National Institute of Minority Health Disparities (NIMHD) Research Endowment Revitalization Act of 2021. It was my honor to be present in the Oval Office for the signing. I’m standing at the far left along with (from l – r): Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán of California; Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Congressman Frank Pallone of New Jersey; Congresswoman Nikema Williams of Georgia; and Eliseo Pérez-Stable, NIMHD director. The Act helps institutions build research infrastructure and recruit, train, and maintain a diverse student body and faculty. Credit: The White House

