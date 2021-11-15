Skip to main content
NIH Director's Blog

Time for My Booster Shot

Posted on

Dr. Francis Collins getting vaccinated
I got my booster shot last week. The process was extremely quick and easy, and I felt great afterwards. I received my first dose of the Moderna vaccine in December 2020 and the second dose in January 2021. So, it was definitely time for me to get my Moderna booster. If you haven’t already, please consider getting a COVID-19 booster shot to protect your health entering the winter holiday season. Credit: NIH

One Comment

  • Sue says:
    November 15, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    I am having such anxiety over getting the booster shot. I am 62 years old. I had covid, with double pneumonia. I received my first and second pfizer vaccine in April 2021. I was so sick after my second shot. The body aches were so bad nothing I took helped the pain. I also had the dry heaves all night along with getting hives and a high fever. I am petrified to get the booster. I am wondering if it would be better to try the Mederna Vaccine? I wrestle with this decision every day. I am not yet eligible to get the booster yet in my state. I will probably talk to my Doctor before making a decision.

