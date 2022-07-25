Skip to main content
Welcoming Three Members of Congress to NCI Frederick

It was a pleasure to welcome Congressional dignitaries from Maryland to NIH’s National Cancer Institute (NCI) at Frederick, MD. They took part in a roundtable discussion highlighting research at NCI Frederick in support of the Cancer Moonshot initiative. Afterwards, they visited a lab to see patient-derived models of cancer under a microscope. In this photo from the July 22 visit, I have my hand raised and standing to my left are (l-r): Senator Chris Van Hollen, Congressman David Trone, and Senator Ben Cardin. To my right is Doug Lowy, Acting NCI director. Doug and Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, also greeted these Congressional leaders and helped to direct the roundtable discussion. Credit: NIH

