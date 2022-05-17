Skip to main content
Testifying in the Senate for Next Year’s NIH Budget

Lawrence Tabak, DDS, PhD, Acting Director NIH
It was an honor to testify on the President’s FY 2023 NIH budget before the U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Committee. Also testifying from NIH were five institute directors: Richard Hodes, National Institute on Aging; Nora Volkow, National Institute on Drug Abuse; Gary Gibbons, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute; Tony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Josh Gordon, National Institute of Mental Health. The hearing took place on May 17, 2022 in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.

