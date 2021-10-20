Skip to main content
In Missouri for Grand Opening of Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building

What an honor it was to join other national, state, and local dignitaries for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building at the University of Missouri, Columbia. I briefly addressed those present and watching online about the great potential of precision medicine to build a personalized approach to medicine and transform the future of health care. This impressive, 265,000-square-foot facility will now serve as the hub of the University of Missouri’s NextGen initiative, which will help to help accelerate that future of precision medicine. After all the opening remarks were concluded, Senator Roy Blunt performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting. The grand-opening ceremony took place on October 19. Credit: University of Missouri, Columbia

