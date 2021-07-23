A Thumbs Up for New NIH Research Center

Skip to main content
I enjoyed touring the future home of the Center for Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias (CARD), now under construction on the NIH campus. The tour was led by Mitch Taragin, the CARD Project Officer, and he and I gathered afterwards with some of the dedicated construction workers for this group photo and a big thumbs up. That’s me front and center in the mask and hardhat. The 24,000-square-foot building is expected to open its doors in Spring 2022. The new NIH center will accelerate the translation of scientific findings on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias into real-world applications. The center is supported by NIH’s National Institute on Aging (NIA) and National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). My visit took place on July 21, 2021. Credit: NIH

