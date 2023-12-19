Turning Discoveries into Health for All

Posted on December 19th, 2023 by Dr. Monica M. Bertagnolli

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra (left) swears in Monica M. Bertagnolli, M.D., (right) as the 17th Director of the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Bertagnolli’s husband, Alex Dannenberg, (center) also attended. Credit: Chia-Chi Charlie Chang, NIH

Greetings, blog readers! I’m Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, and I’m honored to be serving as the 17th Director of the National Institutes of Health. I’m excited to continue the NIH Director’s Blog to share with you the exciting discoveries and fascinating research conducted here at NIH and at the organizations we support in the U.S. and around the world. But before we start diving into the latest advances, I wanted to share a bit about myself and what I’m looking forward to as NIH Director.

I spent most of my career caring for people with cancer as a surgical oncologist and researcher before joining NIH last year as Director of the National Cancer Institute. While I miss the operating room (although I couldn’t stay away for long—more about that in a forthcoming blog!) and the opportunity to work with patients every day, I’m eager to serve the public in my new role as NIH Director.

When I was growing up, my family raised sheep and cattle on a ranch at the base of the Wind River Mountains in Wyoming. I know the health challenges that come with living in a rural area: Not everyone has access to an academic medical center and clinical studies, and managing the logistics of routine and preventive check-ups can be difficult. Unfortunately, many of our research advances are not reaching enough people in these areas.

As a cancer survivor, I am keenly aware that I’ve been fortunate to have access to excellent care, which has been directly informed by NIH-funded research over the past five decades. I know the transformative power of research to save lives, but from my experience as a clinician, I know that it is not always possible for people to receive the care that they need due to financial, geographic, or cultural barriers. It is unacceptable for the benefits of NIH-funded biomedical research to be available to some but not all.

That’s why one of my goals as NIH Director is to ensure the biomedical research enterprise and its discoveries—from basic to clinical research—are more inclusive and accessible to people from all walks of life, including rural areas. Income, age, race, ethnicity, geographic location, and disability status should not be barriers to participating in research or to benefitting from research advances. By meeting people where they are and engaging more communities as our research partners, I believe we can also make significant progress in rebuilding trust in science across the country.

Right now, we have an unprecedented opportunity to embrace and increase access to innovation: Our knowledge and technology have developed to the point that we should be able to deliver evidence-based, data-driven health care to everyone. This is an exciting time for science, and I can’t wait to share more with you in the weeks and months to come.