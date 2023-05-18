Skip to main content
NIH Director's Blog

Groundbreaking at NIH Clinical Center

Posted on by

Woman stands at podium while others seated onstage listen.
So glad to take part in the May 16 groundbreaking for the Surgery, Radiology and Laboratory Medicine (SRLM) wing of the NIH Clinical Center. The expansive new wing will house: the Department of Perioperative Medicine; Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, Department of Laboratory Medicine, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute’s Cardiovascular Intervention Program; several National Cancer Institute laboratories; and patient service areas After the groundbreaking, there was a public gathered under a tent to mark the occasion. As shown here at the podium, we were honored to be joined by Andrea Palm, deputy secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Modernizing the Clinical Center will help to ensure that this amazing facility continues to provide high quality patient care alongside cutting-edge biomedical research. Credit: NIH

Posted In: Director's Album, Director's Album - Photos

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

Blog Info

Editor

Kendall Morgan, Ph.D.

Comments and Questions

If you have comments or questions not related to the current discussions, please direct them to Ask NIH.

You are encouraged to share your thoughts and ideas. Please review the NIH Comments Policy

National Institutes of Health Turning Discovery Into Health