NIH Director's Blog

Meeting with White House Fellows

Posted on by

Group photo showing Drs. Tabak and Schwetz with White House Fellows
What a pleasure it was to hold a roundtable discussion with the 2022-2023 class of White House Fellows during their recent visit to NIH. They asked some very good questions. Afterwards, we gathered for this photo. It shows me and Tara Schwetz, NIH’s Acting Principal Deputy Director (r, standing next to me) with all the fellows. The fellows also visited the NIH Clinical Center and toured two labs in the National Cancer Institute’s Pediatric Oncology Branch. The NIH visit took place on April 20. Credit: NIH

