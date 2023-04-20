Skip to main content
Testifying During House Appropriations Hearing

It’s always an honor to represent NIH before members of Congress. On April 19, I did so before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Labor, Health and Human Services, Education subcommittee. I was invited to testify as part of the subcommittee’s FY24 Budget and Oversight Hearing for the Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response (ASPR), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and NIH. Also invited to testify were Dawn O’Connell, Assistant Secretary of ASPR; and Rochelle Walensky, director of CDC. During the hearing, I had a chance to answer many questions and to share with the subcommittee members how NIH-supported discoveries have impacted nearly all of our lives—from research studies that lay the foundation for future biomedical advances to clinical trials that evaluate potentially lifesaving interventions. The hearing was held in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C. Credit: NIH

