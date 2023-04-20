Testifying During House Appropriations Hearing

Posted on April 20th, 2023 by Lawrence Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D.
A new monoclonal antibody drug is safe & shows promise in treating men w/ aggressive #ProstateCancer. Additional st… https://t.co/Lohghad6xB 10 hours ago
Testifying today at 10 a.m. ET before the House Appropriations LHHS subcommittee with @CDCDirector and @HHS_ASPR on… https://t.co/CnQF30xg1J 1 day ago
.@NIHendaddiction combines the power of science and community to bring hope to millions of Americans with chronic p… https://t.co/gHdx8cWBx5 2 days ago
Kendall Morgan, Ph.D.
