Thank You, Dr. Fauci

Larry Tabak standing with Tony Fauci in a room.
It was an honor to take part last week in a special NIH program to bid Dr. Anthony Fauci farewell and wish him the very best as he prepares to step down this month as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). During this two-hour program, Tony reflected on his 54-year career of public service, advising seven U.S. presidents, and following the science through several major infectious disease outbreaks, from HIV to Ebola to COVID-19. In my brief introductory remarks, I stated that Tony has been a constant source of knowledge and inspiration for me and other NIH leaders. No send-off could adequately express our gratitude. This photo shows me offering my congratulations immediately after Tony finished addressing those in attendance. The live program was held on December 16 in NIH’s Wilson Hall and was also available for NIH staff to attend in real-time via videocast. Credit: NIH

