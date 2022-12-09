Skip to main content
NIH Director's Blog

Making a Point

Posted on by

I enjoyed taking part recently in a one-hour panel discussion titled Defining Moments in Health: Leading Through Turbulent Times. The event brought together five leaders from the health-care sector to discuss the question: How do you lead through moments of great uncertainty? This photo shows me addressing panelist Bruce Broussard (right), president and CEO, Humana, Louisville, KY. Looking on is panel moderator Bertha Coombs (left), a reporter with CNBC. The discussion took place on December 7 during the three-day 2022 Milken Institute Future of Health Summit at the Salamander Hotel, Washington, D.C. Credit: Milken Institute.

Posted In: Director's Album, Director's Album - Photos

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Blog Info

Editor

Kendall Morgan, Ph.D.

Comments and Questions

If you have comments or questions not related to the current discussions, please direct them to Ask NIH.

You are encouraged to share your thoughts and ideas. Please review the NIH Comments Policy

National Institutes of Health Turning Discovery Into Health