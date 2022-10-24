Got My Flu Shot

Posted on October 24th, 2022 by Lawrence Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D.
Posted In: Director's Album, Director's Album - Photos
Tags: flu shot, public health
We got ours, the Hubby and me, with the Moderna Booster at the same time! Not too sore!
If you haven’t yet rolled up your sleeve for a #flu shot, it’s time! Peak flu season is fast approaching. I receiv… https://t.co/wYb8w6ze84 4 days ago
.@NIH_LRP app cycle is now open until Nov. 17. LRPs represent our commitment to recruit and retain early stage scie… https://t.co/TjLg4e4rAa 5 days ago
Have you gotten your updated #COVID19 #booster yet? If not, some new data on #vaccines in #veterans might give you… https://t.co/D7LfY3Tw0h 6 days ago
Kendall Morgan, Ph.D.
If you have comments or questions not related to the current discussions, please direct them to Ask NIH.
You are encouraged to share your thoughts and ideas. Please review the NIH Comments Policy
We got ours, the Hubby and me, with the Moderna Booster at the same time! Not too sore!