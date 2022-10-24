Skip to main content
NIH Director's Blog

Got My Flu Shot

Larry Tabak getting his flu shot
It’s always a good idea in the fall to get a flu shot, and I recently got mine. If you still need a flu shot and have questions about where in your community to get one, I’ve got some help for you. Stay healthy this winter, get a flu shot! Credit: NIH

