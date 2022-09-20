Skip to main content
NIH Director's Blog

Time to Get Boosted

Posted on by

Dr. Tabak receiving a vaccination in his shoulder
I got my COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster last weekend. The Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters should be now widely available in communities around the country. If it’s been two months since you completed your primary vaccination series or received a booster, you are eligible to receive the bivalent booster. I encourage all those eligible to get the updated vaccine booster, especially with winter on the way.

Posted In: Director's Album, Director's Album - Photos

Tags: , , , ,

One Comment

  • Jonathan Goldstine says:
    September 20, 2022 at 1:15 pm

    We got boosted and got our flu shot in early September. We caught covid in May after being fully boosted, but were pleased it was mild covid. We would not have wanted to have covid if we were not fully boosted. We realize vaccines are not 100 pct effective at preventing illness but the vaccinations did their job keeping us from ending up in the hospital

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Blog Info

Editor

Kendall Morgan, Ph.D.

Comments and Questions

If you have comments or questions not related to the current discussions, please direct them to Ask NIH.

You are encouraged to share your thoughts and ideas. Please review the NIH Comments Policy

National Institutes of Health Turning Discovery Into Health