Time to Get Boosted

Posted on September 20th, 2022 by Lawrence Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D.
We got boosted and got our flu shot in early September. We caught covid in May after being fully boosted, but were pleased it was mild covid. We would not have wanted to have covid if we were not fully boosted. We realize vaccines are not 100 pct effective at preventing illness but the vaccinations did their job keeping us from ending up in the hospital
