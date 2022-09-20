Skip to main content
Dedicating Roy Blunt Center for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias

Dr. Tabak speaks at a podium, four other people sit to his sides
On September 19, I welcomed everyone to the dedication of the brand-new Roy Blunt Center for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementias, which is located on the main NIH campus, Bethesda, MD. Seated behind me (l-r) are former NIH director Francis Collins; Dawn Beraud, NIH’s National Institute on Aging; Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri; and Congressman Tom Cole of Oklahoma. The 24,000-square foot building, which includes 12,000 square feet of laboratory space, will house the NIH Intramural Research Program’s Center for Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias (CARD). The facility is named in honor of Senator Blunt, who will be retiring from Congress, to recognize his extraordinary leadership and unwavering commitment to speed medical progress in this important area that touches far too many lives and families. Credit: NIH

