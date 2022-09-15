Skip to main content
Celebrating NIH and Life-Saving Science During Rally for Medical Research

Posted on by

Dr. Tabak at a podium with sign saying Rally for Medical Research, Capitol Hill Day
It was my pleasure to take part in a recent reception held on Capitol Hill to celebrate the lifesaving science that NIH supports. The well-attended evening reception was part of the Rally for Medical Research Capitol Hill Day, an annual event that is organized by the American Association for Cancer Research and supported by nearly 350 partnering organizations I spoke for several minutes about NIH’s role in furthering medical research and innovation, and how this wise national investment has led to more progress, more hope, and more lives saved. The reception was held in the Rayburn House Office Building on September 13. Credit: RallyforMedicalResearch.org

