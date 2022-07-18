Special Thanks for A Job Well Done

Posted on July 18th, 2022 by Lawrence Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D.
Posted In: Director's Album, Director's Album - Photos
Tags: CCRHB, Clinical Center Research Hospital Board, James Gilman, Laura Forese, NIH Clinical Center, Ruth Williams-Brinkley, Tara Schwetz
Conducting thousands of tests across cells & comparing effectiveness in mice, researchers discovered potential new… https://t.co/FsBp2mpJyV 2 days ago
Biologists at @UCSanDiego identify a “softer” alternative to CRISPR technologies that still corrects genetic defect… https://t.co/3NlEfPJvfK 3 days ago
(1/2): Join me in welcoming Dr. Nina Schor as the Acting Deputy Director for @IRPatNIH, starting 8/1. She brings to… https://t.co/vyQSrkFiuK 4 days ago
Kendall Morgan, Ph.D.
If you have comments or questions not related to the current discussions, please direct them to Ask NIH.
You are encouraged to share your thoughts and ideas. Please review the NIH Comments Policy
Leave a Comment