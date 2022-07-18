Skip to main content
NIH Director's Blog

Special Thanks for A Job Well Done

Posted on by

Two women and two men standing in front of windows
I took part in the July 15 meeting of the NIH Clinical Center’s Research Hospital Board (CCRHRB). The board helps to ensure that the Clinical Center meets or exceeds its standards of excellence. The meeting was also a real special one, bringing the departures of two outstanding board members: Ruth Williams-Brinkley, president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States, Inc.; and Laura Forese, executive vice president and COO of New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Laura will be especially missed. She has presided over the CCRHRB with distinction from its first inception in July 2016. Afterwards, photos were taken to mark the occasion. That includes this one showing (l-r) Tara Schwetz, NIH’s Acting Principal Deputy Director; James Gilman, CEO of the Clinical Center; Laura Forese; and me. Credit: NIH

