Skip to main content
NIH Director's Blog

NIH Welcomes Assistant Secretary for Health

Posted on by

On June 22, NIH was visited by Admiral Rachel L. Levine, the Assistant Secretary for Health of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and head of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. The Admiral was accompanied by several other HHS dignitaries.

It was my pleasure to greet the HHS contingent in the atrium of the NIH Clinical Center. While there, James Gilman (far left), the Clinical Center’s chief executive office, offered a brief overview of the facility to Admiral Levine (middle) and Rear Admiral Denise Hinton (right), Deputy U.S. Surgeon General. I’m standing behind Admiral Levine and next to Jill Rothschild, chief of the Clinical Center’s Pediatric Consult Service. Admiral Levine, a pediatrician, then toured the Clinical Center’s pediatric clinic and later met with NIH’s senior leadership. Afterwards, Admiral Levine joined me in Building One to speak at NIH’s Pride Event. The session included a diverse panel discussion titled “Together Toward Discovery: How intersecting identities impact our NIH work.” Admiral Levine is the first openly transgender four-star officer in the nation’s eight uniformed services. Credit: NIH

Posted In: Director's Album - Photos

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

Blog Info

Editor

Kendall Morgan, Ph.D.

Comments and Questions

If you have comments or questions not related to the current discussions, please direct them to Ask NIH.

You are encouraged to share your thoughts and ideas. Please review the NIH Comments Policy

National Institutes of Health Turning Discovery Into Health