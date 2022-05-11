Skip to main content
Testifying Before House Subcommittee

A group of people with microphones sit at a long table

On May 11, I was pleased to appear before the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies to discuss NIH’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023. Joining me (left to right) were leaders of several NIH institutes: Nora Volkow, National Institute on Drug Abuse; Tony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Diana Bianchi, Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development; Doug Lowy, National Cancer Institute; and Gary Gibbons, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. 

Posted In: Director's Album, Director's Album - Photos

One Comment

  • Christopher Neil OLoughlin says:
    May 11, 2022 at 3:01 pm

    Director Lawrence Tabak,
    Thank you for speaking truth to power. Great pictures too.

