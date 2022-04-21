Skip to main content
Discussing Nation’s Opioid Crisis at Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit

I enjoyed taking part in a fireside chat with Nora Volkow (middle), director of NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse, and Rebecca Baker (right), director of NIH’s Helping to End Addiction Long-term® Initiative. Our wide-ranging conversation was part of the 11th annual Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit, which concludes today. The fireside chat format provided lots of give-and-take on the stage, while we shared with our stakeholders, from federal to family, the latest progress and the continued challenges in NIH’s efforts to discover viable solutions to the nation’s opioid crisis. The conversation took place on the evening of April 19 in the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Credit: HMP Global

