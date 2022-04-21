Discussing Nation’s Opioid Crisis at Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit

Posted on April 21st, 2022 by Lawrence Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D.
Posted In: Director's Album - Photos
Tags: HEAL Initiative, Nora Volkow, Rebecca Baker, Rx Drug and Heroin Abuse Summit
I had the opportunity to meet with the #NIH Staff Clinician Council (@SCCatNIH) this week and hear about their work… https://t.co/pbCqKI8yCW 3 hours ago
Engineers from @Stanford have developed an injectable gel that enhances the “attack power” of modified immune cells… https://t.co/JnoZgjaOiU 10 hours ago
Dr. Fauci focuses on #TB vaccine research progress and remembers the commitment of @PIH’s Paul Farmer to TB patient… https://t.co/HCo9ZClH9m 2 days ago
Kendall Morgan, Ph.D.
If you have comments or questions not related to the current discussions, please direct them to Ask NIH.
You are encouraged to share your thoughts and ideas. Please review the NIH Comments Policy
Leave a Comment