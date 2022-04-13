Skip to main content
Discussing Maternal Health with Vice President Harris

It was an honor to represent NIH on April 13 at the White House’s landmark Maternal Health Cabinet Meeting, chaired by Vice President Kamala Harris (head of the table). The meeting, held in the Ceremonial Room of the White House, focused on discussing the draft White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis. During my time with the Vice President and my colleagues, I (seated at the bottom right) highlighted NIH’s actions to improve the amount of research on maternal health, as well as the diversity of researchers conducting this important work. Credit: The White House

