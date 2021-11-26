Skip to main content
NIH Director's Blog

A Special Thanksgiving Day Concert

Posted on by

What an inspiring afternoon I spent at the NIH Clinical Center. Caesar Sant, a 13-year-old violinist and child prodigy whose family now lives in the Memphis area, gave a special Thanksgiving Day concert. I got to accompany on guitar, but the moment belonged to his amazing talent. Caesar was born in August 2008 with sickle cell disease. As a participant in an NIH clinical trial, Caesar recently received a bone marrow transplant in hopes of curing his disease. So far so good.

Posted In: Director's Album - Photos

Tags: , , , ,

3 Comments

  • Philip J Klemmer says:
    November 26, 2021 at 4:13 pm

    Francis. Heartfelt thanks for all you do.

    Reply
  • Andrew Goldstein says:
    November 26, 2021 at 4:51 pm

    I’m guessing there has never been an NIH Head with such diverse talents, so lovingly shared. A polymaths for sure. BTW,
    where do you get one of those great-looking, double helix guitars?

    Reply
  • Zuccheri Gianni says:
    November 26, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    It is a beautiful image, full of hope.

    Umbilical cord blood, rich in stem cells: is storage in a “bank” to be considered for a safer future for the individual, especially with family risk factors?

    Reply

Leave a Comment

About the NIH Director

Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D. Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D.

Appointed the 16th Director of NIH by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate. He was sworn in on August 17, 2009. On June 6, 2017. President Donald Trump announced his selection of Dr. Collins to continue to serve as the NIH Director.

More about Dr. Collins

Blog Info

Editor

Kendall Morgan, Ph.D.

Comments and Questions

If you have comments or questions not related to the current discussions, please direct them to Ask NIH.

You are encouraged to share your thoughts and ideas. Please review the NIH Comments Policy

National Institutes of Health Turning Discovery Into Health