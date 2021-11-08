Skip to main content
NIH Welcomes HHS Leaders to Campus

On November 4, NIH was visited by U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra and HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm. It was my pleasure to join in welcoming them to our Bethesda, MD campus and sharing some of the exciting research conducted here. In this photo, Secretary Becerra (front left) and Deputy Secretary Palm (standing beside him) visit a lab in NIH’s Dale and Betty Bumpers Vaccine Research Center (VRC) for a briefing on coronavirus vaccine development. Speaking to everyone is Nancy Sullivan (front right), VRC senior investigator. In front of me, joining in the briefing are (from left to right): Tony Fauci, director of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID); John Mascola, VRC Director; and Richard A. Koup, VRC Deputy Director. Credit: NIH

  • Andrew Goldstein says:
    November 8, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    You are all this country’s A-Team when it comes to medical research, medical innovation and public health, along with our government’s other outstanding institutions including FDA, CDC and the other HHS agencies.

  • Steve White says:
    November 8, 2021 at 5:41 pm

    I am a bit surprised by this post – I had assumed the Secretary of Health and Human Services would have visited this facility many times already – for those who do not know, NIH is just a few miles north of DC.
    I believe Secretary Becerra’s primary task should be to put in place a pandemic response which mostly operates outside any errors which those in power may make – a effective default plan, which I believe would include rapid testing of any proposed vaccines.

