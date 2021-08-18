Skip to main content
Thanking NIH’s Call Center and Contact Investigation Teams

Screen shot of Zoom Meeting

With the leader of NIH’s Occupational Medical Service, Dr. Heike Bailin, at my side, I recently met with the NIH Call Center and Contact Investigation teams to express my gratitude for the vital role they play in keeping our community safe from COVID-19. This screenshot of our virtual meeting on August 11 shows some of the more than 100 people that make up these important teams. At the same event, I also thanked the Positive Results and Return to Work teams for providing compassionate, knowledgeable guidance to NIH staff facing uncertainty and stress at home and at work. Credit: NIH

