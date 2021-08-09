Skip to main content
A Gala Event for Down Syndrome

Global Down Syndrome Foundation teleconference with faces of participants
What a nice evening it was attending this year’s virtual AcceptAbility Gala, hosted by the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) I was part of a panel that answered questions posed by “self-advocates,” folks with Down syndrome and/or their siblings. The questions generated a wide-ranging discussion and gave me the chance to highlight the excellent research now underway through NIH’s INCLUDE Project. GLOBAL, part of a network of affiliate organizations that work to improve the lives of people with Down syndrome, held the gala on July 21.

