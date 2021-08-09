A Gala Event for Down Syndrome

Posted on August 9th, 2021 by Dr. Francis Collins
Posted In: Director's Album - Photos
Tags: AcceptAbility Gala, American Express, Anna & John J. Sie Foundation, Comcast NBCUniversal, Down syndrome, Global Down Syndrome Foundation, INCLUDE Project, JMA Solutions
Appointed the 16th Director of NIH by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate. He was sworn in on August 17, 2009. On June 6, 2017. President Donald Trump announced his selection of Dr. Collins to continue to serve as the NIH Director.
#DeepBrainstimulation may one day offer a new way to ease intractable symptoms for people with unwanted thoughts an… https://t.co/x7uQ5JWkue 5 days ago
Saddened to learn of the death of Tachi Yamada, a wonderful man & giant in biomedical research and global health. I… https://t.co/pj6ITLf7VL 5 days ago
Let me clarify the masking message that I garbled on @NewDay this morning. Vaccinated parents who live in communiti… https://t.co/xCSKKm3Pzg 6 days ago
Kendall Morgan, Ph.D.
If you have comments or questions not related to the current discussions, please direct them to Ask NIH.
You are encouraged to share your thoughts and ideas. Please review the NIH Comments Policy
Leave a Comment