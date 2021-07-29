Decoding Heart-Brain Talk to Prevent Sudden Cardiac Deaths
As a cardiac electrophysiologist, Deeptankar DeMazumder has worked for years with people at risk for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Despite the latest medical advances, less than 10 percent of individuals stricken with an SCA will survive this highly dangerous condition in which irregular heart rhythms, or arrhythmias, cause the heart suddenly to stop beating.
In his role as a physician, DeMazumder keeps a tight focus on the electrical activity in their hearts, doing his best to prevent this potentially fatal event. In his other role, as a scientist at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, DeMazumber is also driven by a life-saving aspiration: finding ways to identify at-risk individuals with much greater accuracy than currently possible—and to develop better ways of protecting them from SCAs. He recently received a 2020 NIH Director’s New Innovator Award to pursue one of his promising ideas.
SCAs happen without warning and can cause death within minutes. Poor heart function and abnormal heart rhythms are important risk factors, but it’s not possible today to predict reliably who will have an SCA. However, doctors already routinely capture a wealth of information in electrical signals from the heart using electrocardiograms (ECGs). They also frequently use electroencephalograms (EEGs) to capture electrical activity in the brain.
DeMazumder’s innovative leap is to look at these heart and brain signals jointly, as well as in new ways, during sleep. According to the physician-scientist, sleep is a good time to search for SCA signatures in the electrical crosstalk between the heart and the brain because many other aspects of brain activity quiet down. He also thinks it’s important to pay special attention to what happens to the body’s electrical signals during sleep because most sudden cardiac deaths happen early in the waking hours, for reasons that aren’t well understood.
He has promising preliminary evidence from both animal models and humans suggesting that signatures within heart and brain signals are unique predictors of sudden death, even in people who appear healthy [1]. DeMazumder has already begun developing a set of artificial intelligence algorithms for jointly deciphering waveform signals from the heart, brain, and other body signals [2,3]. These new algorithms associate the waveform signals with a wealth of information available in electronic health records to improve upon the algorithm’s ability to predict catastrophic illness.
DeMazumder credits his curiosity about what he calls the “art and science of healing” to his early childhood experiences and his family’s dedication to community service in India. It taught him to appreciate the human condition, and he has integrated this life-long awareness into his Western medical training and his growing interest in computer science.
For centuries, humans have talked about how true flourishing needs both head and heart. In DeMazumder’s view, science is just beginning to understand the central role of heart-brain conversations in our health. As he continues to capture and interpret these conversations through his NIH-supported work, he hopes to find ways to identify individuals who don’t appear to have serious heart disease but may nevertheless be at high risk for SCA. In the meantime, he will continue to do all he can for the patients in his care.
References:
[1] Mitochondrial ROS drive sudden cardiac death and chronic proteome remodeling in heart failure. Dey S, DeMazumder D, Sidor A, Foster DB, O’Rourke B. Circ Res. 2018;123(3):356-371.
[2] Entropy of cardiac repolarization predicts ventricular arrhythmias and mortality in patients receiving an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator for primary prevention of sudden death. DeMazumder D, Limpitikul WB, Dorante M, et al. Europace. 2016;18(12):1818-1828.
[3] Dynamic analysis of cardiac rhythms for discriminating atrial fibrillation from lethal ventricular arrhythmias. DeMazumder D, Lake DE, Cheng A, et al. Circ Arrhythm Electrophysiol. 2013;6(3):555-561.
Links:
Sudden Cardiac Arrest (National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute/NIH)
Deeptankar DeMazumder (University of Cincinnati College of Medicine)
DeMazumder Project Information (NIH RePORTER)
NIH Director’s New Innovator Award (Common Fund)
NIH Support: National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute; Common Fund
Interesting article by dr. DeMazumder who proposes a concrete preventive therapy, to which potentially all the so-called healthy (who ignore that they have a certain susceptibility to this fearful event) could potentially one day say thanks. In fact, we read an example of what is reported by various Authors
“Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT) is an inherited arrhythmia syndrome characterized by adrenergically induced ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts. Initiating triggered arrhythmias, such as bidirectional ventricular tachycardia, often degenerate into reentrant arrhythmias, such as ventricular fibrillation (VF)”
Heart Rhythm. 2014 Jan;11(1):58-66. doi: 10.1016/j.hrthm.2013.10.027. Epub 2013 Oct 11.
Outcomes of defibrillator therapy in catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia
Ferran Roses-Noguer 1, Julian W E Jarman 1, Jonathan R Clague 1, Jan Till
If a storm of catecholamines occurs in sleep or in conjunction with awakening, they will surprise the individual like a hurricane overlooking a placid beach of an archipelago: if we have two islands, one of them the Encephalus and the other the Heart, what will be the first to be overwhelmed? On brain activity (EEG), this peak (except in cases where it may for some reason give rise to an epileptic discharge) could be the precursor signal of an incipient similar cardiac event (ECG). This is also induced in parallel by Catecholamines, but with other and much more dramatic consequences (SCA).
Maybe heralded nightmares (a sign that the brain was already invaded by this endogenous cytotoxic wave):
who hasn’t experienced a night with impaired sleep from an indigestible dinner? If the microbiota plays a decisive role in the processing of some precursors, catecholamines may come from excessive production or absorption at the gastrointestinal level (think of precursors, as an example some toxins, scombroid toxin etc.).
Other overproduction conditions would derive from endocrine sites where these catecholamines are normally produced. (adrenal glands, etc.) or in conjunction with an inadequate metabolic breakdown.
Finally, will we consider tomorrow the activity of the electromagnetic field produced, both at the brain level, Magnetoencephalography (MEG) and cardiac Magnetocardiography (MCG), with more importance?
You have already seen the prodigious effect of electromagnetic stimulation. transcranial TMS, we will perhaps one day be surprised how long we have been ignoring today regarding some sort of electromagnetic stimulation. Transcardiac which occurs daily in our surrounding technological environment, with more or less favorable repercussions on our ECG, or as in exceptional cases.
I cite an example
Multicenter Study J Emerg Med
. 2012 Dec;43(6):970-5. doi: 10.1016/j.jemermed.2012.03.022. Epub 2012 Jun 5.
Transcardiac conducted electrical weapon (TASER) probe deployments: incidence and outcomes
William P Bozeman 1, Eric Teacher, James E Winslow