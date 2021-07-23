Skip to main content
NIH Director's Blog

Expressing My Gratitude for a Job Well Done

Posted on by

On July 21, I also had the opportunity to express my gratitude to the outstanding team at NIH’s Central Utility Plant (CUP). The CUP provides steam, chilled water, compressed air, and approximately 30 percent of the electricity to NIH’s Bethesda campus, serving an excess of 12 million gross square feet of facilities. That makes CUP one of the largest and most technologically advanced district energy plants in the US. While there, I visited the CUP control room, shown above. Very impressive. Thanks once again to Farhad Memarzadeh and everyone at CUP for helping to keep the NIH campus operating smoothly during this difficult time. Credit: NIH

Posted In: Director's Album - Photos

Tags: , ,

2 Comments

  • Andrew Goldstein says:
    July 23, 2021 at 2:37 pm

    “You can’t manage what you can’t measure.”
    Peter Drucker’s famous quote, written on the wall of CUP is very apt. It may not be the Golden Rule, but it comes close.

    Reply
  • Retired, NCI/NIH says:
    July 23, 2021 at 4:52 pm

    Congratulations to Farhad Memarzadeh–

    Mahin Khatami, PhD

    Reply

Leave a Comment

About the NIH Director

Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D. Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D.

Appointed the 16th Director of NIH by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate. He was sworn in on August 17, 2009. On June 6, 2017. President Donald Trump announced his selection of Dr. Collins to continue to serve as the NIH Director.

More about Dr. Collins

Blog Info

Editor

Kendall Morgan, Ph.D.

Comments and Questions

If you have comments or questions not related to the current discussions, please direct them to Ask NIH.

You are encouraged to share your thoughts and ideas. Please review the NIH Comments Policy

National Institutes of Health Turning Discovery Into Health