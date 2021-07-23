Expressing My Gratitude for a Job Well Done

Posted on July 23rd, 2021 by Dr. Francis Collins
Posted In: Director's Album - Photos
Tags: Central Utility Plant, CUP, Farhad Memarzadeh
“You can’t manage what you can’t measure.”
Peter Drucker’s famous quote, written on the wall of CUP is very apt. It may not be the Golden Rule, but it comes close.
Congratulations to Farhad Memarzadeh–
Mahin Khatami, PhD
Appointed the 16th Director of NIH by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the Senate. He was sworn in on August 17, 2009. On June 6, 2017. President Donald Trump announced his selection of Dr. Collins to continue to serve as the NIH Director.
(1/2): Thank you to #NIH's Office of Research Facilities for their hard work & keeping things moving during the pan… https://t.co/iSJJxxwRXM 18 hours ago
Yesterday, I joined my colleague @DianaBianchiMD at the @GDSFoundation’s 2021 #AcceptAbilityGala. We talked with so… https://t.co/ps0genhcdX 1 day ago
This @MUSC_COM researcher is one of three sisters studying #gastrointestinal diseases. She’s also a recent… https://t.co/SQ3D6I1U5R 1 day ago
Kendall Morgan, Ph.D.
If you have comments or questions not related to the current discussions, please direct them to Ask NIH.
You are encouraged to share your thoughts and ideas. Please review the NIH Comments Policy
“You can’t manage what you can’t measure.”
Peter Drucker’s famous quote, written on the wall of CUP is very apt. It may not be the Golden Rule, but it comes close.
Congratulations to Farhad Memarzadeh–
Mahin Khatami, PhD