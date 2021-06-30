Skip to main content
Welcoming Future Research Leaders to NIH

It was my pleasure to join Marie Bernard, NIH chief officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity (SWD), in welcoming everyone to the virtual 2021 NIH Future Research Leaders Conference on June 29. The two-day conference, sponsored by SWD, offered a career-development opportunity for about 30 talented early-stage scientists interested in pursuing careers within NIH’s on-campus Intramural Research Program. These future research leaders had a chance to hear from NIH leadership and tenure-track investigators about strategies for developing an independent research career at NIH. They also will now connect with a network of scientists from across many of NIH’s 27 institutes and centers, including in their scientific focus areas. As I stated in my remarks, scientific discovery and health advancement require not only exceptional talent but diverse perspectives. Welcome to the NIH family.

  • DR. SAUMYA PANDEY, PH.D. says:
    June 30, 2021 at 11:10 pm

    Congratulations to my American emerging leaders in competitive timeline-driven biomedical research at NIH, USA!

    Looking forward to future in-person visits………..

    Propeling medical research is the primary scientific goal of meaningfully diminishing the disproportionate share of morbidity/mortality associated with life-threatening diseases in the current Covid-19 global pandemic era.

