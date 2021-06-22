How Immunity Generated from COVID-19 Vaccines Differs from an Infection
Posted on by Dr. Francis Collins
A key issue as we move closer to ending the pandemic is determining more precisely how long people exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the COVID-19 virus, will make neutralizing antibodies against this dangerous coronavirus. Finding the answer is also potentially complicated with new SARS-CoV-2 “variants of concern” appearing around the world that could find ways to evade acquired immunity, increasing the chances of new outbreaks.
Now, a new NIH-supported study shows that the answer to this question will vary based on how an individual’s antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 were generated: over the course of a naturally acquired infection or from a COVID-19 vaccine. The new evidence shows that protective antibodies generated in response to an mRNA vaccine will target a broader range of SARS-CoV-2 variants carrying “single letter” changes in a key portion of their spike protein compared to antibodies acquired from an infection.
These results add to evidence that people with acquired immunity may have differing levels of protection to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. More importantly, the data provide further documentation that those who’ve had and recovered from a COVID-19 infection still stand to benefit from getting vaccinated.
These latest findings come from Jesse Bloom, Allison Greaney, and their team at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle. In an earlier study, this same team focused on the receptor binding domain (RBD), a key region of the spike protein that studs SARS-CoV-2’s outer surface. This RBD is especially important because the virus uses this part of its spike protein to anchor to another protein called ACE2 on human cells before infecting them. That makes RBD a prime target for both naturally acquired antibodies and those generated by vaccines. Using a method called deep mutational scanning, the Seattle group’s previous study mapped out all possible mutations in the RBD that would change the ability of the virus to bind ACE2 and/or for RBD-directed antibodies to strike their targets.
In their new study, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, Bloom, Greaney, and colleagues looked again to the thousands of possible RBD variants to understand how antibodies might be expected to hit their targets there [1]. This time, they wanted to explore any differences between RBD-directed antibodies based on how they were acquired.
Again, they turned to deep mutational scanning. First, they created libraries of all 3,800 possible RBD single amino acid mutants and exposed the libraries to samples taken from vaccinated individuals and unvaccinated individuals who’d been previously infected. All vaccinated individuals had received two doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine. This vaccine works by prompting a person’s cells to produce the spike protein, thereby launching an immune response and the production of antibodies.
By closely examining the results, the researchers uncovered important differences between acquired immunity in people who’d been vaccinated and unvaccinated people who’d been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2. Specifically, antibodies elicited by the mRNA vaccine were more focused to the RBD compared to antibodies elicited by an infection, which more often targeted other portions of the spike protein. Importantly, the vaccine-elicited antibodies targeted a broader range of places on the RBD than those elicited by natural infection.
These findings suggest that natural immunity and vaccine-generated immunity to SARS-CoV-2 will differ in how they recognize new viral variants. What’s more, antibodies acquired with the help of a vaccine may be more likely to target new SARS-CoV-2 variants potently, even when the variants carry new mutations in the RBD.
It’s not entirely clear why these differences in vaccine- and infection-elicited antibody responses exist. In both cases, RBD-directed antibodies are acquired from the immune system’s recognition and response to viral spike proteins. The Seattle team suggests these differences may arise because the vaccine presents the viral protein in slightly different conformations.
Also, it’s possible that mRNA delivery may change the way antigens are presented to the immune system, leading to differences in the antibodies that get produced. A third difference is that natural infection only exposes the body to the virus in the respiratory tract (unless the illness is very severe), while the vaccine is delivered to muscle, where the immune system may have an even better chance of seeing it and responding vigorously.
Whatever the underlying reasons turn out to be, it’s important to consider that humans are routinely infected and re-infected with other common coronaviruses, which are responsible for the common cold. It’s not at all unusual to catch a cold from seasonal coronaviruses year after year. That’s at least in part because those viruses tend to evolve to escape acquired immunity, much as SARS-CoV-2 is now in the process of doing.
The good news so far is that, unlike the situation for the common cold, we have now developed multiple COVID-19 vaccines. The evidence continues to suggest that acquired immunity from vaccines still offers substantial protection against the new variants now circulating around the globe.
The hope is that acquired immunity from the vaccines will indeed produce long-lasting protection against SARS-CoV-2 and bring an end to the pandemic. These new findings point encouragingly in that direction. They also serve as an important reminder to roll up your sleeve for the vaccine if you haven’t already done so, whether or not you’ve had COVID-19. Our best hope of winning this contest with the virus is to get as many people immunized now as possible. That will save lives, and reduce the likelihood of even more variants appearing that might evade protection from the current vaccines.
Reference:
[1] Antibodies elicited by mRNA-1273 vaccination bind more broadly to the receptor binding domain than do those from SARS-CoV-2 infection. Greaney AJ, Loes AN, Gentles LE, Crawford KHD, Starr TN, Malone KD, Chu HY, Bloom JD. Sci Transl Med. 2021 Jun 8.
Links:
COVID-19 Research (NIH)
Bloom Lab (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle)
NIH Support: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
What happened to resistance against gleevac? I gather the rate of mutation in a virus during a pandemic is greater than the rate of mutation of cancer cells?
Yet, vaccinated persons still get COVID and thus may be even more responsible for mutations as the virus continuously attempts to circumvent any defenses. By not letting natural immunity win, it could indeed turn into a super-virus and be resistant like we’re seeing with the prevalence of prescribing antibiotics for various infections.
It’s a feel good thing now, but as soon as the first mutation breaks thru in large numbers (and it will), vaccines will have been a false hope.
Common Sense, I’m not sure what you’re saying makes any sense. First of all, super-bugs are only super in that it evades the drug you’re trying to kill them with. It doesn’t suddenly give them other abilities. Second, there’s a reason that physicians use combination chemotherapies to minimize cancer cell mutations, and combination antibiotics to minimize antibiotic resistance. Honestly it just seems like you’re someone without any training in biology who chose to come to a conclusion without consulting any relevant resources or experts.
Mutations are the result of spreading within and between persons. Mutations occur when the virus replicates, but replicates with errors.
Vaccinated individuals are less likely to get infected, and less likely to spread the virus, reducing the chance of it replicating and producing errors (mutations).
Vaccines in no way promote mutations, they do the opposite – they prevent mutations from happening as widely because they reduce the spread and replication.
Vaccines certainly can promote mutations, and in a catastrophic way. Look up the term “leaky vaccines” which is the type our new vaccines are. And consider that the entire first year of Covid we had almost no mutations, and since the vaccines have rolled out we have new variants popping up frequently.
We have only recently scaled up actual testing and reporting for variants which is why they seem more frequent. But almost all of the variants of concern have come out of low vaccination places – Brazil, South Africa, India. Every virus replication is an opportunity for mutation, every mutation is an opportunity for increased fitness. More transmissible variants arise faster with more infections.
There have been variants from time 0. There was a European variant that was much more transmissible from the early days of the pandemic. In the U.S. the east coast had the European variant while the west coast saw the more wild type asian strain. East coast was much harder hit early on partially because of this more transmissible variant.
This paper demonstrates that natural infection is more “leaky” than the mRNA vaccines. Given all of that, vaccination is the best option.
Natural infection is not more “leaky” than a vaccine based on one strain, a vaccine that doesn’t fully sterilize the virus. Problem is, the paper is only comparing antibodies as the means of protection, which is a fallacy. We know there are several other mechanisms to immunity, particularly in those naturally infected. There is a significant amount of bias in the interpretation of this paper.
And sure, there were a few variants popping up last year, particularly in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil. Guess where Pfizer did their trials? UK, South Africa, and Brazil. Coincidence? Not to mention, cases were skyrocketing all last year, but this year cases are down, vaccines are up and variants are skyrocketing. It’s pretty clear what’s going on.
Excellent point but I disagree because breakthrough infections are only at .08%. This new mRNA platform can by modified quickly enough to clamp down hard on any new variants.
Your concern for superbugs is valid but antibiotic abuse was mostly agricultural not from treating humans and we learned from it. Science can be abused or used wisely.
How about we stop crowding animals in filthy conditions? Here’s hoping we grow up as a species regarding ethical food production & regulation.
How does the J and J vaccine hold up against remaining vaccine
“How Immunity Generated from COVID-19 Vaccines Differs from an Infection”. This a very interesting study. Do you have reference of studies for immunity generated by other vaccines?
Researchers find long-lived immunity to 1918 pandemic virus.
Just a month ago, it was reported on this blog that natural immunity heavily targets other parts of the spike protein, including the S2 subunit and the NTD (Ippolito, Lavinder et al.). On June 8th, in the NIH Research Matters article “How COVID-19 variants evade immune response” the following is stated “…antibodies targeting sites outside of the RBS could protect against a range of virus variants.” The researchers found that naturally acquired antibodies to sites other than the RBS (the site of most variants of concern) are effective in neutralizing the virus, even with the variants of concern. Both of these studies indicate that solely focusing on the RBD does not indicate the effectiveness of an immune response, particularly in the context of naturally acquired immunity. … Wouldn’t it make sense to look at immunity in a more complete manner? It would seem that only looking at the RBD proves nothing, since it is discounting all of the other antibodies, as well as t- and b-cell responses observed with naturally acquired immunity.
Emily – I agree and was going to make the SAME comment. It is obvious that the S1 spike protein is only part of the answer and with an enormous population being vaccinated against just this one aspect when the pandemic is still running rampant, it only makes sense that the virus will find a way in through one of the other many pathways. Just take a look at the loss in efficacy with the Delta variant among vaccinated people, and this is only after a small amount of time. The immunity of a naturally recovered person is much broader and other recent studies have found that the immunity was actually better against other newer variants than that of vaccinated individuals.
Ms. Giannini can you point me to the study that showed natural immunity was more protective against newer variants than vaccine induced immunity? Thank you!
Yes, I’d very much like to see that study as well.
I can’t post a direct link because the NIH always rejects my comments when I do. The paper has been peer reviewed and accepted for publication in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Here is a summary and you can just google for the actual study: “Our data, as well as the results from other groups, shows that the T cell response to COVID-19 in individuals infected with the initial viral variants appears to fully recognize the major new variants identified in the UK, South Africa and Brazil,” said Andrew Redd of the NIAID and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine who led the study.
The researchers analyzed blood from 30 people who had recovered from COVID-19 before the emergence of the new more contagious variants.
From those samples, they identified a specific form of T cell that was active against the virus, and looked to see how these T cells fared against the concerning variants from South Africa, the UK and Brazil.
They found the T-cell responses remained largely intact and could recognize virtually all mutations in the variants studied.
The findings add to a prior study that also suggested T cell protection appears to remain intact against the variants.
Also see “Cross-Reactive Neutralizing Antibody Responses Elicited by SARS-CoV-2″ in the New England Journal of Medicine.”
It is interesting to note the logical process of this article. We do know that vaccinated people are still getting COVID, so we have to take the claim that the vaccine is better at handling variants with a degree of skepticism. If antibodies are reliable to provide immunity APART from variants, then shouldn’t that be treated as reliable and long lasting? In other words, we don’t catch the same virus twice (let the more astute correct me please if this is wrong)
So if my naturally acquired immunity is good for only one variant, but absolutely so, and the artificially acquired immunity is always described carefully as a reducer — not an eliminator — of infection, then the quality claim that variant protection breadth makes the vaccine a better immunizer has to come with a disclaimer, does it not? In other words, the antibodies from each are admittedly different, and perhaps shouldn’t be framed as one being superior to the other. Naturally acquired ones are specific, and the bio-hacked ones are generic. There are two variables at least… variant breadth and virus match reliability (readers here have more refined descriptors than I) . . .
The sited study does not say what this article claims it says. Figure 1 of the sited study shows that patients that were exposed to SARS2 and recovered required less antibodies to neutralize SARS2 than vaccinated individuals in the short term and had similar NT50 in the long term. In fact, the study shows that sera from vaccinated individuals was highly susceptible to RBD depletion while sera from convalescent patients was not until 3 months post infection. This means that vaccinated individuals would be more susceptible to reinfection by SARS2 variants with a mutation in the RBD in the short term than convalescent patients. Figures 5 does show that sera collected after 3 months from vaccinated individuals is better at neutralizing SARS2 with mutations in the RBD compared to sera collected from convalescent patients 3 months post-infection, but it seems disingenuous that the same data was not provided for the one month group given that this group should show the opposite effect. It is even concerning that data for sera from convalescent in Figure 1 was collected by a different group than the authors of the sited paper and looks drastically different than the data for sera from convalescent patients that was collected by the authors. In the context of an ongoing pandemic it seems like the convalescent patients would be better protected with immunity that is less dependent on single epitopes that would be present during the time course of a mutating viral pathogen. To conclude the sited study in no way supports the claim that “The new evidence shows that protective antibodies generated in response to an mRNA vaccine will target a broader range of SARS-CoV-2 variants carrying “single letter” changes in a key portion of their spike protein compared to antibodies acquired from an infection” because data present in Figure 1 indicate otherwise and the sample was not tested with the mutants.
Exactly.
Thank you for explaining that. I have had COVID 19 and I (after 8 months) had >250 and I do not believe I need the vaccine and in fact have heard of instances of people who had COVID then got the vaccine and are having some varying issues, which they were told may not be because of the vaccine . . .